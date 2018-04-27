2018 NFL Draft: Packers trade back up to No. 18 with Seahawks, take Jaire Alexander

After trading down, the Packers moved back up to take a cornerback to bolster their defense

The Green Bay Packers' 2018 draft began on Thursday night with a trade down from No. 14 to No. 27. But they weren't done making moves. Not long after, the Packers moved up from No. 27 by swinging a trade with the Seahawks to assume control over the No. 18 pick, which they then used on cornerback Jaire Alexander out of Louisville.

Full details of the trade:

More to come.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES