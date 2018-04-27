2018 NFL Draft: Packers trade back up to No. 18 with Seahawks, take Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers' 2018 draft began on Thursday night with a trade down from No. 14 to No. 27. But they weren't done making moves. Not long after, the Packers moved up from No. 27 by swinging a trade with the Seahawks to assume control over the No. 18 pick, which they then used on cornerback Jaire Alexander out of Louisville.

Full details of the trade:

The Packers get No. 18 from Seattle and also No. 248 (seventh round) for No. 27, No. 76 (third round) and No. 186 (sixth). — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 27, 2018

More to come.