2018 NFL Draft: Packers trade back up to No. 18 with Seahawks, take Jaire Alexander
After trading down, the Packers moved back up to take a cornerback to bolster their defense
The Green Bay Packers' 2018 draft began on Thursday night with a trade down from No. 14 to No. 27. But they weren't done making moves. Not long after, the Packers moved up from No. 27 by swinging a trade with the Seahawks to assume control over the No. 18 pick, which they then used on cornerback Jaire Alexander out of Louisville.
Full details of the trade:
More to come.
