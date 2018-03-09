Packers reportedly add DeShone Kizer in Damarious Randall trade with Browns
Cleveland keeps on hauling in the big names ahead of free agency
Acquiring Tyrod Taylor and Jarvis Landry in one day was not enough for the Cleveland Browns.
(Read that again, and try to do so without squinting.)
Minutes after they reportedly agreed to trades for two of the AFC East's most prominent players, the NFL's worst team-turned-offseason sensation got busy with another transaction, this one a deal for former Green Bay Packers first-round draft pick Damarious Randall. And in the deal, they'll be shipping 2017 second-round pick DeShone Kizer to Green Bay. The teams will also be flipping Day 3 picks:
As ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Twitter Friday, a full five days before trades can become official and 2018 free agency begins, the Packers have informed Randall, who intercepted a career-high four passes in 2017, that he's been traded to Cleveland.
As Schefter also noted, the Browns could still have plenty of moves on the way. With the first and fourth overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, they are still positioned to snag premier prospects in April. And now, with Randall reportedly soon to be in the fold, they have at least partially satisfied what figured to be a need at cornerback.
Drafted 30th overall in 2015, Randall started 30 games with the Packers, recording at least three picks in every one of his seasons in Green Bay, although he finished last year on Injured Reserve. He also has experience playing safety.
Kizer appeared overmatched during his rookie season, completing 53.6 percent of his passes for 2,894 yards with 11 touchdowns and a league-high 22 interceptions. The Browns lost all 15 of his starts. He'll compete to back up Aaron Rodgers with his new team.
-
Mock: Browns get QB, but not at No. 1
The Browns take a QB, but not with their first pick
-
Browns trade for Bills QB Tyrod Taylor
The Browns' crazy offseason continued with a stunning trade to land their new quarterback
-
Seahawks' 2019 Super Bowl odds dropping
At Westgate Las Vegas, the odds of the Seahawks winning the 2019 Super Bowl dropped to 30/...
-
Odds on Richard Sherman's next team
Bookmakers have set odds on the next team for ex-Seahawks corner Richard Sherman
-
Report: Browns deal two picks for Landry
The NFL's wild offseason continued with yet another blockbuster trade
-
Jarvis Landry to Browns sparks Twitter
The Browns reportedly gave the Dolphins two draft picks for the tagged receiver