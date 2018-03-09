Packers reportedly add DeShone Kizer in Damarious Randall trade with Browns

Acquiring Tyrod Taylor and Jarvis Landry in one day was not enough for the Cleveland Browns.

(Read that again, and try to do so without squinting.)

Minutes after they reportedly agreed to trades for two of the AFC East's most prominent players, the NFL's worst team-turned-offseason sensation got busy with another transaction, this one a deal for former Green Bay Packers first-round draft pick Damarious Randall. And in the deal, they'll be shipping 2017 second-round pick DeShone Kizer to Green Bay. The teams will also be flipping Day 3 picks:

Browns traded QB Deshone Kizer to Packers for CB Damarious Randall, per source. In addition; the teams’ swapped picks in the 4th and 5th round. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

As ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Twitter Friday, a full five days before trades can become official and 2018 free agency begins, the Packers have informed Randall, who intercepted a career-high four passes in 2017, that he's been traded to Cleveland.

And another trade for Browns: Packers have informed CB Damarious Randall that he is being traded to Cleveland (like everybody else), per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

Browns’ additions today:



QB Tyrod Taylor

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Damarious Randall.



With free agency and picks No. 1 and No. 4 still to come. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

As Schefter also noted, the Browns could still have plenty of moves on the way. With the first and fourth overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, they are still positioned to snag premier prospects in April. And now, with Randall reportedly soon to be in the fold, they have at least partially satisfied what figured to be a need at cornerback.

Drafted 30th overall in 2015, Randall started 30 games with the Packers, recording at least three picks in every one of his seasons in Green Bay, although he finished last year on Injured Reserve. He also has experience playing safety.

Browns already had a pretty decent CB trio, so this leaves them with Jason McCourty on one side, Briean Boddy-Calhoun in the slot and Jamar Taylor/Damarious Randall competing for the other side. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 9, 2018

Kizer appeared overmatched during his rookie season, completing 53.6 percent of his passes for 2,894 yards with 11 touchdowns and a league-high 22 interceptions. The Browns lost all 15 of his starts. He'll compete to back up Aaron Rodgers with his new team.