The Philadelphia Eagles are 5-0, sitting in sole possession in first place of the loaded NFC East. Philadelphia is the last unbeaten team in the NFL, the first time the Eagles have accomplished that feat since 2004 -- when the franchise had Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens and reached the Super Bowl.

The NFL world is buzzing over the Eagles' hot start and their status as contenders in the NFL. Hurts hears all the talk, yet is far from satisfied from the team's ultimate goal -- becoming a better team every day.

Hurts doesn't want to hear about being 5-0.

"We're going to get everybody's best. We're going to play a lot of good football teams this year and we have to be ready for the challenges ahead. We're a really good football team, and we're still growing," Hurts said after Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals. "We're still learning… we haven't played our best yet so it's just a ton to learn from. I'm hungry and eager to get to that point, but it's a process. Rome wasn't built overnight.

"These are the same things that I've said when we were 2-5. Nothing changes. My mindset doesn't change. I personally hate hearing 5-0. I don't like to hear it. Because nobody wanted to mention the record when we were 2-5. Nobody wanted to talk about that. So, I don't want to hear it now. I don't want to hear it now."

The Eagles didn't play their best Sunday in getting to 5-0, netting a season low in points (20) and yards (357) while being outgained in total yards (364 to 357) for the first time all year. Hurts didn't turn the football over and scored two rushing touchdowns, yet the offense left points on the table.

Hurts knows there's plenty of room to improve. He won't let his football team buy into the hype nor allow them to get complacent. There's plenty of football to be played.

"Can we come in here and control the things we can, attack every day and just grow and climb? That's what matters. The process. Not anything else. What can we do? It's a ton to learn from," Hurts said. "A lot of respect for their team. We got to learn from it and we will and we're hungry for it.

"We're gonna enjoy this because winning is not easy. Winning is hard. You earn it every week. We put a lot of work into this every week and we just want to go out there and play to the standard that we set for ourselves. That's just the competitive nature we have. I have."