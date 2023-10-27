The Miami Dolphins may be on the verge of getting a boost to their secondary. The club is expected to have cornerback Jalen Ramsey back on the field this Sunday when they host the New England Patriots, according to ESPN. However, Ramsey himself appeared to call that report into question, posting on social media that it "is news to me" about playing this week.

"Full transparency, there's a CHANCE that I can play this Sunday," Ramsey wrote in a follow-up post, "but that decision genuinely isn't made yet so that is news to me just like it is to y'all lol.

"I have to go through a whole process to feel GREAT enough to play. I won't play if I feel any less than GREAT."

If Ramsey does, in fact, return, it comes roughly three months after the All-Pro underwent surgery on his knee that forced him to start the year on injured reserve. Miami opened up Ramsey's practice window on Oct. 18 and will need to be activated onto the 53-man roster prior to Sunday to play. On the official injury report, the Dolphins have listed Ramsey as a limited participant both Wednesday and Thursday.

This would be Ramsey's debut with the Dolphins after the club acquired him in a trade with the Rams this offseason. During training camp, he suffered a torn meniscus, which is what forced him to miss the first seven games of the season.

Given his history of being one of the better cornerbacks in the league, Ramsey's injection into the Miami secondary is set to be a major move for a team that enters Week 8 5-2 on the year and in first place in the AFC East.

Ramsey entered the NFL as a first-round draft choice of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016 and the FSU product rather quickly established himself as a top talent in the secondary. He was a first-team All Pro in 2017, 2020 and 2021 while also being named to the Pro Bowl in every season since 2017. Last year for the Rams, Ramsey totaled four interceptions, 18 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

On top of Ramsey, the Dolphins could also see the return of fellow corner Xavien Howard, who had missed the Week 7 loss to Philadelphia. Like Ramsey, Howard was limited during the first two days of Dolphins practice with a groin injury.