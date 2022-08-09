Jameis Winston is expected to miss a few days of practice after the quarterback left New Orleans' session on Monday after he suffered a foot injury, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Tuesday. The injury is reportedly not serious, but Winston will not play in the preseason opener against the Texans in Houston on Saturday. Allen said Monday that Winston "tweaked" his foot during a 7-on-7 period where the quarterback was rolling out of the pocket.

"Jameis basically kind of sprained his [right] foot yesterday," Allen said. "He's really day-to-day. I don't think it's going to be that big of a challenge, but certainly we're going to make sure we get him back healthy before we put him back out here."

Winston is returning to the field after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 of last season. He re-signed with the club this offseason on a two-year, $28 million deal and is set to be New Orleans' starter if healthy for Week 1.

Jameis Winston NO • QB • 2 CMP% 59.0 YDs 1170 TD 14 INT 3 YD/Att 7.27 View Profile

The 28-year-old did not participate in offseason workouts but has been present to begin training camp. Winston recently told reporters that he would have been ready to go for minicamp, but the team decided to keep him sidelined. Since then, he added that he's gotten "more explosive."

Winston is heading into his third season with the Saints. In the seven games he started last year before the ACL injury, he led New Orleans to a 5-2 record, while boasting a career-high 102.8 passer rating.

With Winston sidelined, veteran Andy Dalton and second-year quarterback Ian Book are likely to see an increased workload in camp and during Sunday's exhibition opener.