Jameis Winston on Buccaneers signing Tom Brady to replace him: 'Kudos to me'
'And for you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city you love so much, I guess that's kudos to me,' Winston said
The COVID-19 pandemic is upending nearly everything in sports. But one thing hasn't changed since the outbreak: Jameis Winston's self-confidence. On Wednesday, the free-agent quarterback was interviewed on Fox News to promote the toll-free coronavirus hotline he created alongside Dr. Scott Kelley. But naturally, the conversation turned to Winston's former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who replaced him with six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady this offseason.
When it comes to Brady, Winston -- for some reason -- took it as a personal compliment that the Bucs signed him.
"One thing about Tom Brady, it's understood that he's the GOAT," Winston said. "And for you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city you love so much, I guess that's kudos to me."
Winston's comments exemplify the puzzling five-year run he had in Tampa: Last season Winston became the first player to throw at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same year; his 121 career passing touchdowns are the most in franchise history, and his 88 interceptions are the second most.
Tampa moved to a steadier – albeit older – option in the 42-year-old Brady. But its decision didn't affect the mindset Winston entered the league with as the 2015 No. 1 overall draft pick.
"Eventually I'm going to have play against the Tom Bradys, Patrick Mahomes and all the other great quarterbacks eventually," Winston said, "so that's how you win Super Bowls and that's what I want."
Winston said he's "excited" for his next opportunity, but it may be one he's not accustomed to. Since his Heisman Trophy-winning redshirt-freshman campaign at Florida State in 2013-14, which culminated in a National Championship, Winston's been a full-time starter. However, with few NFL teams looking for starters at this point, Winston may have to head to the bench this season.
