PHILADELPHIA -- Jason Kelce has made a decision on his NFL future, as the six-time All-Pro center has called a press conference Monday, scheduled at the NovaCare Complex at 1 p.m. Kelce is expected to announce his plans for 2024 and address other things.

The Philadelphia Eagles center was selected as a first-team All-Pro for the sixth time in his magnificent career this past season, becoming the only center since the merger to earn six first-team All-Pro selections and a Super Bowl title. Kelce is a first-team All-Pro at his position for the sixth time in the last seven seasons, just the fifth center in NFL history with that many All-Pro selections.

The other four (Jim Otto, Bulldog Turner, Dermotti Dawson, Jim Ringo) are in the Hall of Fame. Of the 54 players in NFL history that have earned six or more first-team All-Pro selections, all of them are in the Hall of Fame (Aaron Donald, Zack Martin and Bobby Wagner are still active).

The 2023 season was still proof Kelce is at the top of his game. He allowed just one sack and 12 pressures on the season, with a pressure rate per dropback of 1.9%. This coming off a career year in 2022, allowing zero sacks, eight pressures, and a 1.3% pressure rate allowed per dropback.

Whatever Kelce decides, he'll be doing it on his own terms.