Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jalen Waddle injured himself earlier in training camp, but he is optimistic that he will be ready for Week 1 of the 2023 regular season. Waddle injured his midsection and as a result missed the last two weeks of practice.

While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Waddle was optimistic that he will be on the field for Miami's first game, a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 10.

He said it is "always the expectation to go out and play" when asked if he would be ready for the regular-season opener.

Waddle said he has felt good while working out, but is fine with sitting out the last few weeks if that is what the medical staff believes is best. He said he trusts the team's medical personnel to put him in the best position to recover properly.

Waddle was drafted by the Dolphins in 2021 with the No. 6 overall pick. He had 75 receptions, 1,356 yards, eight touchdowns and a long of 84 yards in 17 games last season.