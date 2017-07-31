Jets' Jamal Adams asked about CTE, says football field is 'perfect place to die'

The NFL continues to remain under scrutiny regarding concussions and CTE as its partnership with the National Institutes of Health is dissolving. However, some players, like rookie Jets safety Jamal Adams, aren't sweating the risks.

Adams was asked about CTE at a fan forum, and his response (along with the fans) was rather unexpected, saying that the football field would be the "perfect place to die," a comment that was met by applause from those in attendance.

His full quote was "if I had a perfect place to die, I would die on the field." This sentiment would likely be shared by many players, but CTE doesn't kill players on the field. It's a long-lingering disease that takes its toll on players after their NFL careers are over. Adams made the statement while sitting next to commissioner Roger Goodell, who has been under fire in recent years for his apparent downplaying of head trauma.

The long-term effects of CTE are at the heart of the debate over the future of football. In a recent Boston University study, all but one of 111 brains of former NFL players studied exhibited signs of CTE. That included a kicker and a punter. Young players coming into the league may agree with Adams, considering their entire lives have led up to playing in the NFL, but the sentiment of players not fretting about the long-term risks of CTE while in their football prime appears to be shifting.

Ravens tackle John Urschel retired last week to pursue his doctorate at MIT, while Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger also brought up the recent CTE study while speaking about possibly retiring after the 2017 season. There's also Chris Borland, who retired after his rookie season with the 49ers, citing concerns over CTE and his long-term health.