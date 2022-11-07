The Buffalo Bills revealed renderings for a new state-of-the-art $1.4 billion stadium late in October that the franchise hopes to have built by 2026. The Jets and their fans took exception with one small item in those renderings. On the far end of the stadium renderings, it can clearly be seen on a scoreboard that the Bills are dominating the Jets, 24-3.

That was certainly a stark contrast to what happened on Sunday, as the Jets defeated their division rivals, 20-17, at home.

Following the huge win, the Jets' official Twitter account actually reposted a video of the stadium renderings, but altered the scoreboard to read the score of Sunday's game: 20-17 in favor of New York.

It was certainly clever of the Jets to poke fun at the Bills choosing to use them as their opponent in these renderings. On the other hand, it's hard to blame the Bills for including the Jets in the renderings: New York hadn't beaten them since the 2019 season.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a fairly pedestrian game in which he completed 18-of-34 passes for just 206 yards, but didn't throw a single touchdown pass. To make matters worse, Allen also threw two interceptions, including a costly one in the red zone in the opening quarter following a disastrous opening kickoff by the Jets.

With the game tied 17-17 in the fourth quarter, Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein connected on the game-winning 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to put New York ahead for good.