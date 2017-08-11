Jets predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The Jets are going to be bad in 2017. Like, bad bad. Possibly even 0-16 bad.

After getting rid of every expensive veteran contract on their roster, aside from Matt Forte, most of the football-watching world is of the opinion that these Jets will be flying on a full tank for their scheduled 16 games this season. Final destination? The 2018 NFL Draft and the prized No. 1 pick in a deep class of QB prospects.

Can the Jets achieve -- yes, achieve -- the first winless season since the 2008 Detroit Lions? Here's what our projections say.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 4.6 1.0% 0.1% 0.1% 0.04%

SportsLine projections aren't ever as extreme as the actual results of a season -- you generally aren't going to see a team projected to win one or two games on the low side or 14 or 15 on the high side. That said, the Jets don't have the worst projected win total in football -- that dubious honor goes to the Browns (4.5).

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 4.5 (U -190) 20/1 100/1 100/1 200/1

All odds via Westgate.

While projection systems are generally too conservative to post numbers at the extremes, bettors are under no such constraints. Even with a win total of just 4.5, bettors have push the Under to extreme measures. At some point, the books will be forced to consider dropping the total to four wins.

Experts

Jared Dubin defends his 3-13 prediction: