Despite saying that he expects to be in Ann Arbor next fall, Jim Harbaugh's name continues to surface as several NFL teams look to fill their head coaching vacancy. One of those teams, the Denver Broncos, plan to interview the Michigan coach next week, according to NFL Media.

The Broncos, who fired Nathaniel Hackett after less than one year on the job, have also reportedly looked into possibly hiring former Saints coach Sean Payton, who did not coach during the 2022 season. The Broncos and Saints reportedly see eye-to-eye on potential trade compensation should Denver decide to hire Payton.

Harbaugh has had a recent conversation with Panthers owner David Tepper, as reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. While he acknowledged a conversation was had with Harbaugh, Tepper would not characterize it as a job interview.

A former NFL quarterback, Harbaugh enjoyed a successful run as the 49ers' coach last decade that included a Super Bowl run in 2012. Harbaugh has compiled a 74-25 record at Michigan that includes consecutive Big 10 championships. The program, however, is currently facing NCAA rules violations that includes a Level I violation against Harbaugh.

Possible coaching changes have become a hot button topic with the regular season coming to a close. Other coaching rumors of note include the Texans potentially parting with Lovie Smith, the Cardinals possibly considering parting ways with Kliff Kingsbury, and Rams coach Sean McVay possibly considering stepping away a year after winning the Super Bowl.