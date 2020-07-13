Watch Now: Next Steps for Washington Officially Retiring 'Redskins' Name ( 6:52 )

As teams continue to get rosters in order prior to the start of training camp, which is set to kick off in just a few weeks, former Washington tight end Jordan Reed plans to play in 2020, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The 30-year-old also is said to have three teams interested in his services, but that trio of clubs wasn't specifically identified.

When healthy, Reed is an explosive tight end in the passing game, which was made evident during his breakout campaign in 2015 when he caught 87 passes for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns over 14 games. He was also named to the Pro Bowl in 2016 after catching 66 balls for 686 yards and eight scores over just a 12 game stretch. However, injuries have been a major part of Reed's story in the NFL, specifically with concussions. He suffered the seventh recorded concussion of his career during Washington's third preseason contest against the Falcons last summer, which forced him to eventually miss the entire season.

Back on Feb. 20, Washington released the former Pro Bowl tight end to clear around $8.5 million in cap space.

Because of that injury history, Reed will come at an extremely low financial cost, which serves as an essentially zero risk for any club that takes a flier on him. If he can even return to his 2018 form where caught 54 passes for nearly 560 yards, that type of production would be well received by most organizations around the league. That said, he's hardly someone that an offense can depend on over a week-to-week basis given that he's one hit away from missing considerable time, if not the rest of the year.