Redskins release former Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed, saving $8.5M in 2020 salary cap space
Reed missed all of 2019 while in concussion protocol
Jordan Reed may be "100 percent" committed to playing in 2020, but it won't be with the Washington Redskins. The Redskins have released the former Pro Bowl tight end roughly a month before the start of free agency, as announced via the team's Twitter, clearing an estimated $8.5 million in salary cap space for the offseason.
The Washington Post previously reported that Reed was expected to be cut after clearing concussion protocol, which he did not do for the entirety of the 2019 season. Now, the former third-round draft pick has become the latest big-name Redskin to be axed by new coach Ron Rivera, who's already cut ties with wide receiver Paul Richardson and cornerback Josh Norman.
Reed is a notable name at tight end, having once served as Washington's top target in the passing game. His 2015 breakout (87 catches, 952 yards, 11 touchdowns) seemingly put him among the game's best at his position and earned him a five-year, $46.5 million contract extension. But the Florida product has missed 33 games over the last four seasons, and he's also yet to play a full 16-game schedule, spending all of 2019 on injured reserve following a preseason concussion.
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora recently suggested the 29-year-old Reed might ultimately retire because of how much head trauma he's experienced during his career. He also reported that Washington was committed to starting over at TE, as evidenced by the team's recent reported inquiries of ex-Carolina Panthers veteran Greg Olsen, who's since landed with the Seattle Seahawks.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Owners approve CBA, players vote to come
The new CBA reportedly includes 17-game regular season and expanded postseason
-
Giants offseason hub: Key dates, moves
New York is looking to turn over a new leaf with first-year head coach Joe Judge, and it all...
-
Brown's Raiders grievance set for May
Brown's grievance against the Raiders is over lost wages that includes $30 million in guaranteed...
-
NFL reduces fine for Bills' Cody Ford
Bills fans started a Go Fund Me to pay Ford's illegal blindside block from playoffs
-
Pete Prisco's top 100 NFL free agents
It's time to rank the top 100 players who could be available on the free-agent market
-
Hurts to only work out as QB at combine
Hurts is hoping to improve his draft stock as a quarterback
-
Chiefs storm back, top 49ers in Super Bowl LIV
Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years as San Francisco struggled to maintain a late...
-
Chiefs defeat Niners in SB LIV
A Vince Lombardi Trophy is heading to Kansas City
-
Rams vs. Cardinals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. Cardinals football game