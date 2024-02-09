The NFL is a quarterback-centric league and, if you have an elite player at that position, odds are your team will be in contention year in and year out. Of course, finding one that has elite talent is remarkably hard to come by, and each is a bit different. Some may have elite mobility while others are a pure thrower of the football, so it's an inexact science as well as trying to find a needle in a haystack. But what if you could create a Frankenstein QB that possesses the best traits of some of the top players in the NFL?

Well, that's exactly the task that CBS Sports HQ NFL analyst Bryant McFadden put in front of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during a CBS Sports interview down at Super Bowl LVIII Radio Row. McFadden relayed different traits that make up an elite quarterback and then Allen had to pair it with a signal-caller that he believes possesses it at the highest level.

Here's a rundown of the traits and which QB Allen identified it with:

Arm strength: Justin Herbert

Accuracy: C.J. Stroud

Rushing ability: Lamar Jackson

Size: Josh Allen

Toughness: Matthew Stafford

Leadership: Patrick Mahomes

All tremendous answers and makes a quarterback only to be rivaled by a create-a-player in Madden NFL 24. Herbert has long been identified as arguably the best passer that the NFL has to offer with his elite arm strength, while C.J. Stroud just finished an Offensive Rookie of the Year season where he completed 63.9% of his passes.

In terms of mobility, there's no other answer than reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, who is well on his way to becoming the NFL's all-time leading rusher at the quarterback position. As for size, Allen chose himself and it's hard to blame him. The Bills quarterback stands 6-foot-5, 237 pounds. If you were to pair Allen's size with Jackson's speed and agility along with the arm talent of Herbert, you'd create a QB that's effectively matchup-proof.

When it comes to intangibles, Stafford, who has a reputation for gutting out injuries, was the choice for toughness while Patrick Mahomes took the mantle as the top leader, which makes sense considering his team is in the Super Bowl.

And there you have it. A QB that is a combination of Herbert and Stroud as a thrower, can run like Jackson with the size of Allen and has the intangibles of Stafford and Mahomes. It's hard to come up with a better combination than that.

To watch the entire interview with Allen, he also flexes on his knowledge of Will Ferrell quotes, click the link here.