The Seattle Seahawks are getting a major addition to their wide receiver unit just in time for their postseason run. Josh Gordon will be reinstated by the NFL and will be eligible to play his first game for the Seahawks in Week 16 vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Gordon has been on the Seahawks' reserve roster since September, when Seattle signed him to a one-year deal, patiently waiting for reinstatement to the league.

Gordon was suspended last December for violating the league's substance abuse and performance-enhancing drug policies. This was Gordon's fifth violation of the league's drug policy. Gordon has missed over 50 games for violations in his career, having just 1,801 yards since the start of the 2014 season. When Gordon was suspended, he couldn't practice with the team.

The NFL released a statement confirming Gordon's conditional reinstatement.

"NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell conditionally reinstated Seattle's Josh Gordon, it was announced today. Gordon may begin COVID testing Friday, December 4, and may join the club December 9 assuming negative tests. Gordon will be permitted to attend team meetings and individual meetings with the coaching staff. He may also engage in individual workouts and strength and conditioning, but may not practice or travel with the team and attend games. On Monday, December 21, following the team's Week 15 game, Gordon will be permitted to participate and practice and be eligible to play in the team's final two regular season games."

Gordon had 27 catches for 426 yards and a touchdown in 11 games with the Seahawks and New England Patriots last season, averaging 15.8 yards per catch. He was claimed off waivers from Seattle after New England released him, catching seven passes for 139 yards (19.9 yards per catch) in five games. Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns (18.0 yards per catch) the season prior with the Patriots and Cleveland Browns.

The Seahawks could use a boost at wide receiver outside of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. David Moore has 27 catches for 331 yards and is averaging just 12.3 yards per catch, despite having five touchdowns. Seattle also has just 516 yards and three touchdowns from the tight end position, so a reliable No. 3 receiver option is in the cards for an offense that is third in the league in scoring, but just 26th in converting third downs (39.5%). Gordon's addition could improve the Seahawks in that area and make the offense even more explosive once the postseason arrives.