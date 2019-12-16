Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely for violating NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs

The NFL is suspending Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon without pay indefinitely for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing drugs. It is unclear when or if Gordon will return to the NFL. As a repeat offender, he faces a stricter penalty from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gordon has now been suspended five times over the course of his career. On January 25, 2015, Gordon was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's drug and alcohol policy. On July 25, 2016, the NFL announced the wide receiver would be reinstated after serving a four-game suspension. Before he could make his long awaited debut, he voluntarily entered an in-patient rehabilitation facility and returned to the league's suspended list as a result. Goodell denied an attempt for reinstatement on May 11 before finally granting it Nov. 1, 2017. The league suspended him again Dec. 20, 2018 for the same violation. His story may have finally come to an end Monday with the latest news.

STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON:



Josh Gordon of the Seattle Seahawks has been suspended indefinitely without pay for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 16, 2019

The New England Patriots waived Gordon Oct. 31. The Seahawks were the only team to put in a waiver claim a day later. On the year, the 28-year-old has 27 receptions for 426 yards and a touchdown. He has seven receptions for 139 yards since joining the NFC contender.

Gordon was a second round choice by the Cleveland Browns in the 2012 NFL Supplemental Draft. He played in only 41 games of 97 possible regular season games with the Browns over the course of six seasons due to multiple league suspensions. Cleveland traded him to New England Sep. 17, 2018 in exchange for a fifth round draft pick. The wide receiver was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason.

Seattle is tied with the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West with an 11-3 record. They have games remaining against the division rival Arizona Cardinals and 49ers.

