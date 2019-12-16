Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely for violating NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs
It has been a tumultuous road for the talented wide receiver
The NFL is suspending Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon without pay indefinitely for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing drugs. It is unclear when or if Gordon will return to the NFL. As a repeat offender, he faces a stricter penalty from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Gordon has now been suspended five times over the course of his career. On January 25, 2015, Gordon was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's drug and alcohol policy. On July 25, 2016, the NFL announced the wide receiver would be reinstated after serving a four-game suspension. Before he could make his long awaited debut, he voluntarily entered an in-patient rehabilitation facility and returned to the league's suspended list as a result. Goodell denied an attempt for reinstatement on May 11 before finally granting it Nov. 1, 2017. The league suspended him again Dec. 20, 2018 for the same violation. His story may have finally come to an end Monday with the latest news.
The New England Patriots waived Gordon Oct. 31. The Seahawks were the only team to put in a waiver claim a day later. On the year, the 28-year-old has 27 receptions for 426 yards and a touchdown. He has seven receptions for 139 yards since joining the NFC contender.
Gordon was a second round choice by the Cleveland Browns in the 2012 NFL Supplemental Draft. He played in only 41 games of 97 possible regular season games with the Browns over the course of six seasons due to multiple league suspensions. Cleveland traded him to New England Sep. 17, 2018 in exchange for a fifth round draft pick. The wide receiver was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason.
Seattle is tied with the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West with an 11-3 record. They have games remaining against the division rival Arizona Cardinals and 49ers.
Stay tuned to CBS Sports for more on this developing story.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
MNF: Colts vs. Saints odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Colts vs. Saints game 10,000 times.
-
Landry tells Cards 'to come get him'
Cleveland fell to 6-8 following Sunday's convincing loss to the Cardinals
-
Colts at Saints: Odds, predictions, more
Drew Brees will look to keep New Orleans in the hunt for home-field advantage in the postseason
-
Pederson has no guarantees vs. Cowboys
Pederson is taking a more conservative approach heading into Sunday's rematch with the Cowboys
-
Report: Carolina expected to start Grier
Kyle Allen benched after 12 starts in favor of third round rookie
-
McLaurin: Meyer 'was my guest' on Sunday
Urban Meyer was present at the Redskins' home game, which had everyone talking
-
Bills beat Steelers, clinch playoff spot
The Bills defense created five takeaways and the offense scored two TDs as Buffalo moved to...
-
Vikings D has seven takeaways in win
Nothing went right for the Chargers as the Vikings came to Los Angeles and scored an easy win
-
Bengals vs. Patriots live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Patriots football game