Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs may have been having some fun at fantasy football players' expense on Sunday. The second-year back was officially listed as questionable for the Raiders' Week 14 bout with the Indianapolis Colts due to an ankle injury -- one that caused him to miss last week's matchup against the New York Jets.

This afternoon, Jacobs decided to break the news himself and posted on his Instagram story saying that he would not be playing against the Colts.

Shortly after, Jacobs posted again saying "A lot of hot fantasy owners." Below the caption, he put a middle finger emoji followed by "yo fantasy," which clearly indicated that he did not care if people were upset concerning his status. This story then took a turn when the Raiders released their official inactives list and Jacobs was not included. He even was seen participating in pregame warmups.

Was Jacobs having some fun with fantasy football owners, or did something happen before the game that changed his mind about playing? The Raiders definitely missed Jacobs last week, as the other Las Vegas running backs combined for just 67 rushing yards in the 31-28 win. It took a last-second Hail Mary pass to Henry Ruggs III to defeat the winless Jets.

Jacobs has rushed for 782 yards and nine touchdowns on 206 carries this year, and has consistently been a main weapon in the Raiders' offensive attack. Whether he starts or how much he plays today, this will certainly be something he is asked about following the game. With Theo Riddick on the inactive list and only two other running backs available aside from Jacobs, it seems likely the star runner is in the gameplan for today.