Josh Norman reportedly a healthy scratch for Redskins, signaling team could be ready to move on

Josh Norman was listed as questionable for the Washington Redskins with a hamstring injury, but Washington has decided not to play the former Pro Bowl cornerback at all. Norman will be a healthy scratch for the Redskins Sunday, per multiple reports, which puts into question his future with the team.

Norman has one year remaining on a five-year, $75 million contract he signed in 2016, being owed $15.5 million in 2020. The Redskins would save $12.5 million in cap space if they move on from the 31-year old Norman, accelerating the process of them moving on from the former All-Pro cornerback.

Norman was benched during last week's game against the New York Jets, continuing a disappointing season. Since Norman signed his deal with the Redskins, he has not recorded a double-digit season in passes defensed since 2017 nor scored a defensive touchdown. In 55 career games with the Redskins, Norman has 235 tackles, one sack, 43 passes defensed, seven interceptions and eight forced fumbles.

Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Manusky had an interesting comment on Norman's performance earlier in the week, signaling Norman's issues are coming from his end of the table.

"I couldn't tell you. You'd have to ask him," Manusky said, per Burgandy Blog. "We think we put him in some positions to make plays and he's just not making them, but that's across (the) board."

Opposing quarterbacks have completed 67.4 percent of his passes targeting Norman, who is allowing 13.6 yards per completion and six touchdowns. Those quarterbacks targeting Norman have a 127 passer rating. Norman has 40 tackles and one interception on the season.

Whether Norman plays another down for the Redskins is still up in the air, but his fate after this season is pretty clear.