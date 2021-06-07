Julio Jones is making his case as one of the best wide receivers ever and based on his first 10 seasons, he's got a solid case. Jones was traded by the Atlanta Falcons to the Tennessee Titans Sunday, a deal which the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver should have been worth more than a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick (the Titans are also getting a 2023 sixth-round pick back from the Falcons).

If Jones was traded based on the impact he's had since stepping onto an NFL field, the Titans fleeced the Falcons. Jones thrust himself into the conversation with Jerry Rice based on how the wide receiver has played in his first decade in the league -- and continues to move up the all-time list in the process.

In this special edition of "By The Numbers," let's take a look at Jones' historic pace in his first 10 seasons in the league, how he stacked up in an injury-riddled 2020 season, and how he's now paired with one of the NFL's top quarterbacks over the past three seasons in Ryan Tannehill -- yes, that Ryan Tannehill.

Jones in his first 10 seasons

Most receiving yards in NFL history (through first 10 seasons)

Jerry Rice -- 13,275 Julio Jones -- 12,896 Torry Holt -- 12,660 Marvin Harrison -- 12,331 Randy Moss -- 12,193

Most receptions in NFL history (through first 10 seasons)

Marvin Harrison -- 927 Brandon Marshall -- 882 Torry Holt -- 869 Julio Jones -- 848 Larry Fitzgerald -- 846

Highest yards per reception in NFL history (through first 10 seasons)

Calvin Johnson -- 15.89 Randy Moss -- 15.75 T.Y. Hilton -- 15.39 Plaxico Burress -- 15.38 Julio Jones -- 15.28

*Minimum 1,000 targets

**Targets became an official stat in 1992

Jones is well on his way toward a Hall of Fame career based on the number of catches and yards through his first decade in the NFL. Only Holt and Marshall aren't in the Hall of Fame among retired players (Holt is a Hall of Fame finalist and Marshall isn't eligible for the Hall yet). Jones has also played just 135 games compared to the others on this list (Rice played 156, Holt 158, and Moss and Harrison 154).

Jones has averaged 100-plus yards per game in five different seasons (the most in NFL history) and his 95.5 career receiving yards per game is the highest for any player in league history (nine yards higher than second-place Calvin Johnson). Jones has led the NFL in receiving yards twice and receiving yards per game three times. Jones is also one of just 20 wide receivers with seven Pro Bowl selections and 11 wideouts with two First-Team All-Pro selections.

The only stain on Jones' resume has been the lack of touchdown catches in his career, as his 60 touchdown receptions are tied for 45th all-time through a player's first 10 seasons. Jones has recorded double-digit touchdowns in a season just once, and that was back in 2012.

Jones' 2020 season

Most receiving yards per game

Davante Adams -- 98.1 Stefon Diggs -- 95.9 Travis Kelce -- 94.4 Calvin Ridley -- 91.6 DeAndre Hopkins -- 87.9 Justin Jefferson -- 87.5 Julio Jones -- 85.7

Highest yards per target (min. 50 targets)

Will Fuller -- 11.72 Rashard Higgins -- 11.52 Julio Jones -- 11.34 Justin Jefferson -- 11.20 Marquez Valdes-Scantling -- 10.95

Jones still made a huge impact for the Falcons at 31 years old, even if a hamstring strain limited him to just nine games last season. He caught a career-high 75% of targets last season, which was tied for eighth among wide receivers that caught 50-plus passes. His 5.7 receptions per game was tied for 15th among wideouts (minimum eight games played).

Transcribe those numbers to a full season, and Jones catches 91 passes for 1,371 yards -- which would have been his seventh consecutive season with over 1,300 yards receiving. Prior to last season, Jones only missed four games since 2013, so he's been durable throughout the majority of his career.

Jones was still a productive player in his early 30s, has his 90.2 receiving yards per game over the last two seasons (he turned 30 in 2019) is third in the NFL. He's still a very productive receiver in the league.

Ryan Tannehill impact

Highest passer rating -- since 2019 season

Drew Brees -- 111.2 Ryan Tannehill -- 110.6 Aaron Rodgers -- 107.9 Patrick Mahomes -- 106.9 Lamar Jackson -- 106.6

Minimum 700 attempts

Highest touchdown percentage -- since 2019 season

Lamar Jackson -- 8.0 Ryan Tannehill -- 7.2 Aaron Rodgers -- 6.8 Russell Wilson -- 6.6 Drew Brees-- 6.6

Minimum 700 attempts

Highest yards per attempt -- since 2019 season

Ryan Tannehill -- 8.55 Deshaun Watson -- 8.35 Dak Prescott -- 8.26 Kirk Cousins -- 8.20 Patrick Mahomes -- 8.18

Minimum 700 attempts

Tannehill has become more than a game manager since taking over as the starting quarterback of the Titans in Week 7 of the 2019 season. He is tied with Russell Wilson for the most fourth-quarter comebacks (seven) since the start of the 2019 season and has the most game-winning drives (nine) during that stretch.

Tannehill has thrown 55 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions and led the league in yards per completion (12.72) since the start of 2019. Tennessee is 18-8 in Tannehill's 26 starts, as the .692 win percentage is eighth in the league.

Since becoming the Titans starter in Week 7 of the 2019 season, Tannehill ranks first in yards per attempt (8.55), and third in passing touchdowns (55). The Titans offense is one of the most explosive units in the league, ranking first in touchdowns, 50-yard plays, and red zone touchdown percentage.

Jones' impact in the Titans offense

So how does Jones make the Titans better? Jones is fourth all-time in 100-yard receiving games (58), trailing only Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, and Marvin Harrison. Jones has more 100-yd receiving games in the last 10 years (58) than all Titans pass catchers combined in the last decade (50).

Jones is essentially the replacement for Corey Davis at wide receiver. He has 351 catches for 5,286 yards and 20 touchdowns over the last three seasons, while Davis has just 207 catches for 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in that span -- as both receivers played exactly 56 games.

An even better catch? Jones will make $15.3 million in 2021 while Davis' fifth-year option would have carried a salary of $15.68 million if Tennessee picked it up. The Titans actually saved money and added a much better receiver.

Tennessee has one of the league's best quarterbacks (Tannehill), the league's best running back (Derrick Henry), and one of the league's top deep-ball receivers in A.J. Brown (fourth in the NFL in yards per catch over last two seasons). Add Jones to the equation and this unit has arguably a top-three group of skill-position players in the NFL.

If Jones returns to the form of the last seven years and manages to stay healthy again, this trade is a steal for Tennessee.