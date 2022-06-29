Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has shown great promise in the league, but the team has yet to live up to its potential. This season, there are once again high expectations for the Chargers and the team needs to be able to start strong and finish strong in order to extend its season to the playoffs, something the Chargers were unable to do last year.

In 2021, the team looked great out of the gate, but as the season progressed, and when it mattered most in December and January, the Chargers were unable to keep up the level of play needed to earn a postseason berth.

They lost their last game, and three of their last four, to fall to 9-8 and miss the playoffs and Herbert knows if he wants a shot at the postseason, the team has to win down the stretch.

Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Herbert discussed the key to success, saying: "It's all about consistency. We have to put together a full season for us to play the football that we want to."

The defense struggled last year, but offseason acquisitions like edge rusher Khalil Mack, corner J.C. Jackson and linebacker Kyle Van Noy will give their defense a good chance to go from bottom tier to middle or top tier.

Herbert says the additions of star veterans and rookies with potential is great for the team, but it will all come down to how they can perform.

"We've definitely added some guys on defense, picked up a few guys on offense, and had a great offseason so far," Herbert said. "And as soon as the season comes, we understand it's all about execution and being sharp week in and week out, never looking ahead and making sure we're doing everything we can to give ourselves a shot on Sundays."

Herbert is entering his third year with the team, after being drafted by the Chargers in the first round in 2020.