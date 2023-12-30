Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs

Current Records: Cincinnati 8-7, Kansas City 9-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in front of their home fans against the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Monday, the Chiefs came up short against the Raiders and fell 20-14. Despite 103 more yards than Las Vegas, Kansas City couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

The Chiefs were plagued by a slow offense and finished the game with only 4.2 yards per play. That's the fewest yards per play they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Cincinnati's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They suffered a painful 34-11 loss at the hands of the Steelers. Cincinnati was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 24-0.

The losing side was boosted by Tee Higgins, who picked up 140 receiving yards and a touchdown. He made the highlight reel thanks to an 80-yard receiving touchdown in the third quarter.

Kansas City's defeat was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 9-6. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 16.0 points per game. As for Cincinnati, their loss dropped their record down to 8-7.

Looking ahead, the Chiefs are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-4-1 against the spread).

Odds

Kansas City is a solid 7-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History

Cincinnati has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Kansas City.