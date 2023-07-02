There is one thing almost all of the Los Angeles Chargers' pass-catchers have in common: They are really, really big dudes.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is listed at 6-foot-2, 211 pounds. Mike Williams is even bigger at 6-4, 218. Rookie first-rounder Quentin Johnston is 6-4, 215. Tight end Gerald Everett is 6-3, 240. Further down the depth chart, Josh Palmer is 6-1, 210; Jalen Guyton is 6-1, 212; Donald Parham is 6-8, 237; and Tre McKitty is 6-4, 246.

One person who seems fairly excited about this is new offensive coordinator Kellen More. "Having versatility on the offense, which I think we're really, really excited about being able to use guys in different positions," Moore said on The Season with Peter Schrager podcast. "Align them in different ways and utilize all that. We like to say we've got so much height on this team, we're going to be throwing in a different jet stream. These guys … it's gonna be a lot of fun."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The person throwing the ball to those guys, obviously, is Justin Herbert. He's also quite a large man, standing 6-6 and checking in at 237 pounds. He's gotten off to a fantastic start to his career, but the Chargers offensive has also not necessarily reached its full potential just yet. But Moore thinks they can get there if Herbert gets a bit more aggressive throwing the ball down the field to the big guys.

"Justin's such a smart decision maker," Moore said. "It allows you to really call it in an aggressive manner. He does such a great job. We always say, aggressively take what they give us. Like if they give us these shots, they give us something vertical, we got these skill players that we feel really really good about. Just take them. Just go for it. And if not, take the completion. Take the checkdown. … I think the mentality of that has been the way we've been kind of training this entire offseason, and certainly I think we've got the guys to be able to execute those things."