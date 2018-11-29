Kenny Stills says Dolphins receivers are getting open but 'can’t throw the ball' to themselves
Stills tried to clarify his remarks by saying he wasn't criticizing Tannehill or Osweiler
As the Dolphins slowly drift out of the playoff picture, they're apparently not going to disappear quietly.
On Thursday, four days after they blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead to the Colts and three days before they face a very bad Bills team they need to beat if they have any hopes of resurrecting their playoff dreams, Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills seemingly took aim at the Dolphins' quarterbacks by telling reporters that he and the rest of the receivers are getting open, but they just aren't getting targeted. Channeling his inner Gisele Bundchen, Stills said that he "can't throw the ball" to himself.
Stills later tried to clarify his remarks by saying he wasn't criticizing Brock Osweiler or Ryan Tannehill, but when a receiver says, "I can't throw the ball to myself," well, the comment speaks for itself.
Neither quarterback has been particularly effective. Getting five starts in relief of an injured Tannehill, Osweiler completed 63.5 percent of his passes, averaged 7.0 yards per attempt, threw six touchdowns and four interceptions, and posted an 86.0 passer rating. Tannehill, on the other hand, has completed 66.2 percent of his passes, averaged 7.6 yards per attempt, thrown 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, and posted a 97.2 passer rating in six starts.
Stills, meanwhile, has watched his production plummet. A year ago, he caught 58 of 105 targets for 847 yards and six touchdowns. In 10 games this season, he's been targeted only 37 times, catching 20 of them for 332 yards and four touchdowns.
As a whole, the Dolphins' offense ranks 27th in passing yards per game, 25th in scoring, and 23rd in DVOA. All five of their wins have come by one score. Over the course of the season, they've been outscored by 60 points. They're 2-6 since their 3-0 start, which brings their record to 5-6.
The Dolphins aren't entirely dead yet in the playoff race, but based on the comments made by Stills and the underlying numbers, they appear to be closer to a meltdown than a late-season playoff run.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Saints vs Cowboys odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Cowboys vs. Saints game 10,000 t...
-
Barkley's Anchor-Mentor-Father Plan
The Giants' star rookie wants to announce games, open a gym, and be a good dad
-
Kitchens backs Baker on Hue comments
Baker Mayfield criticized Jackson for jumping to the Bengals and for being fake
-
Bench Brady and Brees in Week 13? Maybe!
Two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time might not be great fantasy options in Week 13
-
Cowboys vs. Saints odds, top picks, bets
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Drew Brees and the Saints
-
Doug Williams defends Foster acquisition
Williams defended Washington's acquisition of the troubled linebacker with a series of tone-deaf...