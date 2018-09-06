Khalil Mack's Bears jersey was somehow one of the best-selling NFL jerseys of preseason
Mack was traded to Chicago at the end of preseason and still was top-five in jersey sales
It's just about that time to turn the page from NFL preseason to NFL regular season, and what a a blessing that is. But first, we have a chance to look back at which players had the best-selling jerseys during training camp.
Fanatics released their sales rankings this week, and there might be some surprises on that list -- most notably Khalil Mack. Despite being traded from the Raiders to the Bears just last weekend (as training camps were winding down), Mack's Chicago jersey still managed to be among the top-five selling jerseys of all players this preseason.
It might be safe to say that Chicago fans are excited about the acquisition.
It may also come as a surprise that Saquon Barkley tops the list with the No. 1 jersey sales prior to the regular season. The former Penn State running back is heading into his first NFL campaign with the New York Giants after they selected him with the second overall pick in this year's draft.
The Jimmy G hype is real, as the 49ers quarterback is No. 2 on the list as he heads into his first full season in San Francisco. Judging by what we saw from Garoppolo last year, it's pretty fair to be excited about and invest in his future with the Niners.
Fans don't seem to be worried much about Carson Wentz's prospects following his ACL tear last season, as he ranks No. 3 on the list. (And yet one Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is no where to be found. How quickly they forget!)
And even at age 41, Tom Brady still finds himself on the list -- the only returning member from last year's preseason top five.
