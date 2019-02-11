Kyler Murray chooses NFL over MLB, wants to prove 'I am the franchise QB in this draft'

It's official: Kyler Murray is committed to playing football. Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner out of Oklahoma, who was also a first-round pick of the Oakland Athletics, finally made his intentions clear on Monday in a message posted to social media.

"Moving forward, I am firmly and fully committing my life and time to becoming an NFL quarterback," Murray wrote. "Football has been my love and passion my entire life. I was raised to play quarterback and I very much look forward to dedicating 100 percent of myself to being the best quarterback possible and winning NFL Championships. I have started an extensive training program to further prepare myself for upcoming NFL workouts and interviews. I eagerly await the opportunity to continue to prove to NFL decision makers that I am the franchise QB in this draft."

Murray's announcement comes more than a week after an awkward interview with Dan Patrick in which the Murray provided clipped, vague answers about his professional future.

That's now a distant memory given Monday's announcement.

Next up: Quaterback-needy NFL teams will have to determine if Murray's a first-round talent (he is), and if so, if he's worth trading up for (again, he is).

In our latest mock draft, we have the Dolphins moving on from Ryan Tannehill and selecting Murray with the 13th overall selection.

Yes, there are concerns about his height -- Murray is 5-foot-9 -- but the bigger issue may be his weight. Unlike Russell Wilson (5-foot-11, 215 pounds), Murray weighs closer to 180 pounds. Can he had bulk to his frame? And more importantly, can he avoid taking huge hits, something Wilson has become very good at achieving? Because we've seen the other side of that coin -- Robert Griffin III was insanely athletic but his slight build and insistence on taking on defenders substantially shortened his career.

As it stands, Murray is the No. 2 quarterback in this class behind Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, and there's a chance both are off the board by the top 10 picks.

With the biggest question about Murray's football future now answered, all that remains is projecting just how good he can be at the next level.