There might soon be significant progress between the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. That is what both sides are hoping for, and the latter has already taken action in showing good faith toward wanting to remain with the former going forward -- despite the early chagrin with his current contract situation. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback went from a social media cleansing of all things Cardinals in February to reporting to OTAs in June, and he is expected to be available for training camp as well.

That expectation could turn into a guarantee if rumors of progress in contract talks are true, with the two sides reportedly engaged in negotiations that are going smoothly enough to open the door for the possible signing of a new deal ahead of Cardinals training camp, per ESPN, a move that would finally heal the relationship for good (or at least until the next negotiation).

Kyler Murray ARI • QB • 1 CMP% 69.2 YDs 3787 TD 24 INT 10 YD/Att 7.87 View Profile

Considering where the situation was headed immediately following the Cardinals' dismissal from the playoffs on wild card weekend -- i.e., Murray's scrubbing of Arizona from all of his social media accounts leading to a very obvious rift fueled by want of a new contract now and not later -- attending voluntary OTAs was rightfully viewed as a gargantuan stride toward a possible resolution.

In late April, Murray made his intentions known, as far as where he wants to be.

"I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home," he said, via Twitter.

It's key to note, however, that no contract extension has been agreed to as of yet, nor is anything reportedly imminent at this moment. The Cardinals also exercised the fifth-year option on Murray (one that was necessary but also viewed as counterproductive to any negotiations), so there is still much work to be done if Murray is to see his goal of becoming the next top-dollar quarterback realized anytime soon.

After all, his fifth-year option locks him in through the 2023 season, and although it's for a robust sum of $29.7 million, that one-year salary pales wildly in comparison to deals that have landed recently -- from the groundbreaking, fully guaranteed $230 million awarded to Deshaun Watson to the $258 million deal earned by Josh Allen ($150 million guaranteed) and others. Murray has made it clear he's disinterested in earning only $965,000 in base salary for 2022.

And if talks continue flowing in the right direction, he may not have to.