Lamar Jackson not running 40 at Louisville pro day, lack of agent might hurt draft stock

The decision by Lamar Jackson to eschew hiring an agent was an interesting one, for a top-rated quarterback in the 2018 NFL Draft. Jackson isn't the first quarterback to skip hiring an agent -- Jacoby Brissett recently did it -- and it's substantially easier to negotiate a rookie contract than it used to be with the slotted CBA.

However, there can be issues, at least in terms of battling publicity and in coordinating with teams, and those issues are starting to pop up a bit as the draft approaches.

According to Mike Mayock of NFL Network, teams are apparently having trouble scheduling workouts and meeting with Jackson as a result of him using his mother as his agent.

And on the NFL Network broadcast from UofL, @MikeMayock just said teams are having trouble setting up workouts and meetings with Lamar Jackson. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 29, 2018

It's entirely possible to function without an agent in this process. But this is not a great look for Jackson -- he needs to be getting in front of as many teams as he possibly can.

Additionally, it sounds like he's missing out on media availability as well and generally just hurting himself in the process without hiring an agent.

heard this as well. Also declining essentially all media availability. I don't know what the right answer is given pressure/scrutiny Jackson is under, but definitely seems like a bit of an erratic pre-draft process https://t.co/2NS3AtuCcR — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) March 29, 2018

Been hearing the same leading up to Louisville’s Pro Day. There are a lot of NFL teams that think Lamar Jackson is hurting himself by not hiring an agent. https://t.co/kvKgv8cFee — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) March 29, 2018

Agents do more than negotiate the contracts. For those that say rookie contracts don’t require negotiating so why would they need agents, take a look at what’s happening here. https://t.co/Z0CvW8u8FK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 29, 2018

Bucky Brooks of NFL Network agreed it could be "problematic" if Jackson isn't getting to meet with teams because of his situation.

"It could be problematic. You're used to dealing with professionals, kind of handling that role as an agent, an advisor. When you hear the problem of trying to pin down Lamar for meetings or scheduled workouts, you don't like that," Brooks said. "Because the one thing an agent can do is he's supposed to elevate you and put you in a position so you're as successful as possible."

Additionally, Jackson declined to run the 40-yard dash at the Louisville pro day after declining to run the 40 at the combine. We all know Lamar Jackson is fast, and it's silly to get hung up on an specific time for the quarterback when we all know how fast he is. At the same time, it would be nice to watch a guy with Jackson's athleticism shred the running portion of the program.

Jackson has received criticism this offseason with people wondering if he should shift to playing wide receiver at the NFL level instead of quarterback.

He will NOT be doing that, and made it very clear he didn't appreciate the idea while speaking at the combine. Having an agent would have been beneficial to combat that bad press as well.

Jackson's probably going to get taken in the first round at the end of the day, but he is not exactly doing himself any favors when it comes to the predraft process and taking advantage of some of the things that process affords.