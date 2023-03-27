Lamar Jackson has spent five years with the Baltimore Ravens, emerging as the franchise quarterback and an ambassador for the organization. Those days may be coming to an end far too soon, though, as Jackson has requestioned a trade from the Ravens after the team placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him.
Even though any team is free to talk to Jackson, the team would have to give the Ravens two first-round picks to acquire him if Baltimore doesn't match the offer. Trading Jackson's rights and allowing him to negotiate with another team would make his free agent situation less complicated as he searches for an organization to play for in 2023 and beyond.
If Jackson is dealt, he will be the youngest former MVP in NFL history to change teams (26). Jackson is still the youngest quarterback ever to win an MVP at 22 years old (2019).
Regardless of what becomes of Jackson's future, there's no doubt he emerged as the best quarterback in Ravens' franchise history. Jackson has helped transcend the quarterback position and has the numbers to back that up.
Win-loss record
The Ravens are 45-16 in Jackson's 61 starts with the franchise, which is fifth-most amongst all NFL quarterbacks since he made that first start in Week 11 of the 2018 season. Only Patrick Mahomes (.73) has a higher win percentage than Jackson during that span (.733).
Jackson is tied for the sixth-most wins (45) through 61 career regular season starts by any starting quarterback (since 1950). Only Patrick Mahomes (49), Ken Stabler (49), Daryle Lamonica (49), Tom Brady (47), and Jim McMahon (46) have more victories.
Top-five all-time rusher for QBs
Jackson has the fifth-most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history (4,437), and has 1,230 more rushing yards through five seasons than any other quarterback. Jackson is the first and only quarterback in NFL history to surpass the 1,000-yard rushing milestone in multiple seasons, doing so in consecutive years (2019 and 2020).
Jackson's 63.4 career rushing yards per game rank first by a quarterback in NFL history. He's the only quarterback since the 1970 merger to reach 600 rushing yards in each of the first five years of a career. Jackson is also the only quarterback ever to post four seasons with 700 rushing yards in a career.
Jackson has 12 career 100-yard rushing games, the most by a quarterback in NFL history. He also has the most 100-yard rushing games for a quarterback in a season with five (no other quarterback has more than three).
Most rush yards by QB (NFL history)
- Michael Vick -- 6,109
- Cam Newton -- 5,628
- Russell Wilson -- 4,966
- Randall Cunningham -- 4,928
- Lamar Jackson -- 4,437
100 pass TD and 4,000 rushing yards
Jackson has 101 passing touchdowns and 4,437 rushing yards in his career, just one of six players in NFL history to reach that milestone. He beat Randall Cunningham to these numbers by 31 games, showcasing how impressive of a start his career has been.
Jackson is the only player with two career games with five-plus touchdown passes and 85-plus rushing yards. There have only been three of these occurrences in NFL history, and Jackson has two of them. He has 18 games with two-plus touchdown passes and 50-plus rushing yards through his first five seasons -- the most in NFL history.
Jackson is fifth in NFL history in games with two-plus touchdown passes and 50-plus rushing yards, trailing only Cam Newton (23), Randall Cunningham (20), Michael Vick (20), and Steve Young (19).
100+ pass TD and 4,000+ rush yards (NFL history - games to reach)
- Lamar Jackson -- 67
- Randall Cunningham -- 98
- Cam Newton --103
- Michael Vick -- 103
- Russell Wilson -- 129
- Steve Young -- 161
Ravens rush YPG when Jackson starts
The Ravens average 184.8 rushing yards per game with Lamar Jackson as the starter in his career. That's the most by any starting quarterback since the 1970 merger (minimum 30 starts).
Most team rush YPG by starting QB (since 1970 merger - minimum 30 starts)
- Lamar Jackson -- 184.8
- Roger Staubach -- 166.9
- Bob Avellini -- 166.0
- Bob Griese -- 159.6
Other Lamar Jackson stats
- Jackson is the only QB in NFL history to record multiple career games (four) with three-plus touchdown passes and 100-plus rushing yards. Seven other quarterbacks have accomplished the feat just once.
- Jackson became the third player in NFL history to record four-plus touchdown passes and rush for 100 yards in a single game, joining Cam Newton (2015) and Randall Cunningham (1990). He also became the first player to throw three-plus touchdown passes and rush for 100 yards in back-to-back games.
- Jackson recorded at least 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in seven games in 2021, tying Randall Cunningham (1990) and Jackson's own 2019 campaign for the most such performances in NFL single-season history.
- Jackson (2019-2020), Josh Allen (2020-2022) and Deshaun Watson (2018-2019) are the only quarterbacks with at least 25 touchdown passes and five rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons in NFL history.
- Jackson is the only player in NFL history to throw a touchdown of 75-plus yards and rush for a touchdown of 75-plus yards in a single game.
- Jackson has seven games with 200-plus passing yards and 100-plus rushing yards, the most by any quarterback in NFL history. No other quarterback has more than three.
- Jackson has eight games with three-plus passing touchdowns and 75-plus rushing yards, the most in NFL history. No other player has more than five (Cam Newton).
- Jackson is still the only quarterback to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season (2019).
- Jackson was the fourth quarterback in NFL history with at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season (2019). Steve Young (1994), Cam Newton (2015) and Josh Allen (2020, 2022) have also accomplished this feat.
- Jackson posted two perfect passer ratings in 2019, making him one of two quarterbacks in NFL history (Ben Roethlisberger, 2007) to attain the 158.3 mark twice in a season.
- Jackson became the first player ever to throw four-plus passing touchdowns and have 50-plus rushing yards in back-to-back games.
- Jackson became the first player ever to pass for 200 yards (236) and rush for 150 yards (152) in a regular season game (2019). Colin Kaepernick also accomplished this feat in a 2013 playoff game.
- Jackson became the first player in NFL history with at least 350 passing yards (365) and 100 rushing yards (143) in any game (2019).