Lamar Jackson has spent five years with the Baltimore Ravens, emerging as the franchise quarterback and an ambassador for the organization. Those days may be coming to an end far too soon, though, as Jackson has requestioned a trade from the Ravens after the team placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him.

Even though any team is free to talk to Jackson, the team would have to give the Ravens two first-round picks to acquire him if Baltimore doesn't match the offer. Trading Jackson's rights and allowing him to negotiate with another team would make his free agent situation less complicated as he searches for an organization to play for in 2023 and beyond.

If Jackson is dealt, he will be the youngest former MVP in NFL history to change teams (26). Jackson is still the youngest quarterback ever to win an MVP at 22 years old (2019).

Regardless of what becomes of Jackson's future, there's no doubt he emerged as the best quarterback in Ravens' franchise history. Jackson has helped transcend the quarterback position and has the numbers to back that up.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 62.3 YDs 2242 TD 17 INT 7 YD/Att 6.88 View Profile

Win-loss record

The Ravens are 45-16 in Jackson's 61 starts with the franchise, which is fifth-most amongst all NFL quarterbacks since he made that first start in Week 11 of the 2018 season. Only Patrick Mahomes (.73) has a higher win percentage than Jackson during that span (.733).

Jackson is tied for the sixth-most wins (45) through 61 career regular season starts by any starting quarterback (since 1950). Only Patrick Mahomes (49), Ken Stabler (49), Daryle Lamonica (49), Tom Brady (47), and Jim McMahon (46) have more victories.

Top-five all-time rusher for QBs

Jackson has the fifth-most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history (4,437), and has 1,230 more rushing yards through five seasons than any other quarterback. Jackson is the first and only quarterback in NFL history to surpass the 1,000-yard rushing milestone in multiple seasons, doing so in consecutive years (2019 and 2020).

Jackson's 63.4 career rushing yards per game rank first by a quarterback in NFL history. He's the only quarterback since the 1970 merger to reach 600 rushing yards in each of the first five years of a career. Jackson is also the only quarterback ever to post four seasons with 700 rushing yards in a career.

Jackson has 12 career 100-yard rushing games, the most by a quarterback in NFL history. He also has the most 100-yard rushing games for a quarterback in a season with five (no other quarterback has more than three).

Most rush yards by QB (NFL history)

Michael Vick -- 6,109 Cam Newton -- 5,628 Russell Wilson -- 4,966 Randall Cunningham -- 4,928 Lamar Jackson -- 4,437

100 pass TD and 4,000 rushing yards

Jackson has 101 passing touchdowns and 4,437 rushing yards in his career, just one of six players in NFL history to reach that milestone. He beat Randall Cunningham to these numbers by 31 games, showcasing how impressive of a start his career has been.

Jackson is the only player with two career games with five-plus touchdown passes and 85-plus rushing yards. There have only been three of these occurrences in NFL history, and Jackson has two of them. He has 18 games with two-plus touchdown passes and 50-plus rushing yards through his first five seasons -- the most in NFL history.

Jackson is fifth in NFL history in games with two-plus touchdown passes and 50-plus rushing yards, trailing only Cam Newton (23), Randall Cunningham (20), Michael Vick (20), and Steve Young (19).

100+ pass TD and 4,000+ rush yards (NFL history - games to reach)

Lamar Jackson -- 67 Randall Cunningham -- 98 Cam Newton --103 Michael Vick -- 103 Russell Wilson -- 129 Steve Young -- 161

Ravens rush YPG when Jackson starts

The Ravens average 184.8 rushing yards per game with Lamar Jackson as the starter in his career. That's the most by any starting quarterback since the 1970 merger (minimum 30 starts).

Most team rush YPG by starting QB (since 1970 merger - minimum 30 starts)

Lamar Jackson -- 184.8 Roger Staubach -- 166.9 Bob Avellini -- 166.0 Bob Griese -- 159.6

Other Lamar Jackson stats