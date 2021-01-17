The Baltimore Ravens announced Lamar Jackson went into the concussion protocol after taking a hit late in the second half of the team's AFC divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. He has since been ruled out for the remainder of the game. Jackson was slammed to the ground later in the third quarter after a bad snap forced the quarterback to improvise in his own end zone and get rid of the football. From there, Jackson received his hardest hit of the night.

Trent Murphy delivered the hit which caused the Ravens quarterback to lay on his back for several minutes. Jackson walked off the field under his own power and into the locker room. Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson at quarterback in the fourth quarter and will finish the game for Baltimore.

Jackson had a third quarter he'd like to forget, throwing a 101-yard interception return to Taron Johnson on the Ravens' prior possession that gave Buffalo a commanding 17-3 lead. Johnson tied George Teague for the longest interception return in NFL playoff history. The interception was Jackson's first in the red zone in his career (regular season and postseason).

Jackson finished the game 14 of 24 for 162 yards with an interception and a 61.5 passer rating. He also had nine carries for 34 yards.