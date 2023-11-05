Who's Playing

New York Giants @ Las Vegas Raiders

Current Records: New York 2-6, Las Vegas 3-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $173.00

What to Know

The Giants have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Giants fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Jets on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Jets by a score of 13-10.

The Giants have used their receiving core heavily this season, as 44.2% of their passes have been to wide receivers this season. The team tried something a little different on Sunday though, as only 25% of the QB's passes went to receivers. Given they posted a dismal 2.8 yards per play the Giants probably won't be trying that again any time soon.

Even though they lost, the Giants were unstoppable on the ground and finished the game with 203 rushing yards. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Jets only rushed for 58.

Meanwhile, the Raiders came up short against the Lions on Monday and fell 26-14. Las Vegas has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Giants have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-6 record this season. As for Las Vegas, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 3-5.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, the game is expected to be close, with the Raiders going off as just a 1.5-point favorite. This contest will be the Giants' seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Las Vegas is a slight 1.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Raiders slightly, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 37.5 points.

Series History

Las Vegas and New York both have 1 win in their last 2 games.