When the Philadelphia Eagles hold their rookie minicamp this year, former top-10 pick John Ross will be in attendance and he'll be there because he's looking to make an NFL comeback after announcing his retirement last July.

According to NFL.com, Ross has earned an invite to the Eagles' rookie camp and he'll be there on a tryout basis, which essentially will allow Philadelphia to see what Ross looks like on the field without making any financial commitments to him. If Ross looks like he can still play, then the Eagles could sign him to their 90-man roster in time for OTAs, which kick off on May 20.

The speedy Ross set the combine record for fastest 40-yard dash in 2017 with a time of 4.22. That record stood until this year when Xavier Worthy topped it by running a 4.21.

After showing off his lightning speed at the combine, Ross ended up getting selected by the Bengals with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, which was one spot before Patrick Mahomes. During his four years in Cincinnati, Ross never really lived up to his draft position. His biggest season came in 2019 when he caught 28 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns. It was the only season of his career where he topped 225 receiving yards.

After the Bengals let his contract expire following the 2020 season, Ross latched on with the Giants in 2021. During his lone season in New York, Ross caught 11 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown. After sitting out the 2022 season, Ross looked like he was going to make an NFL return in 2023 with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he ended up announcing his retirement before the start of training camp.

Ross hasn't played in an NFL game since December 2021, but that drought could end this year if he can somehow crack the Eagles roster and he'll look to take the first step toward doing that at the team's rookie minicamp, which runs May 14-16.