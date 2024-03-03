Xavier Worthy made history Saturday night, as the Texas wide receiver ran a 4.21-second 40-yard dash to pace the wide receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine -- and set the record for the fastest 40 time in the history of the event.

Worthy passed John Ross, who clocked in at 4.22 seconds in 2017, a record that stood for seven years. The unofficial time was 4.22 until the NFL announced the official time of 4.21.

Worthy, who clocked a 4.25 on his first run, found a way to top the previous run when giving himself another opportunity. Needless to say, Worthy was fired up thanks to the crowd noise at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Worthy's first 40-yard dash time of 4.25 seconds was the fifth-fastest in NFL history, and then he passed Ross during his second chance. Now, he sits on top of the record books.

"It's crazy. I watched the combine my whole life as a kid. Since John Ross ran that (4.22), I never thought I'd be on this stage and run that," Worthy told NFL Network. "My trainer told me to just be patient and peak at the right time. It all came at the right time.

"If you feel like you can do it, just do it."

After Worthy's record-setting time, let's revisit the fastest times in the history of the event.