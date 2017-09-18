Lawrence Timmons situation reportedly involved LAX flight and missing person report

The Dolphins still don't seem to have any idea why Lawrence Timmons went AWOL on Saturday, but details are slowly starting to come together in this bizarre case.

According to TMZ, the team noticed that Timmons was missing after they did a bed check on Saturday night and he was nowhere to be found. With a game against the Chargers set for Sunday, the Dolphins were staying at a hotel in Los Angeles the night before the game.

When the team's staff couldn't locate Timmons, they quickly grew concerned. After making several phone calls to family and friends, who all had no idea where Timmons might be, the Dolphins decided to file a missing persons report.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins actually filed a missing persons report with several police departments in the Los Angeles area. After hours of trying to hunt Timmons down, police in the area finally located the Dolphins linebacker on Sunday morning, according to TMZ.

So where was Timmons?

The 31-year-old was at LAX with plans to leave California. TMZ has reported that Timmons was trying to get to Pennsylvania because he had "spoken with his baby mama who lives there and had told her he missed the baby and wanted to visit."

Timmons eventually got on the flight to Pennsylvania, and a Dolphins team representative went with him.

After the Dolphins' 19-17 win over the Chargers -- in a game where Timmons didn't play -- Miami coach Adam Gase didn't really seem interested in talking about the situation with his new linebacker.

"I need to figure some things out before I talk about this," Gase said.

Timmons was reportedly expected to meet with team doctors on Monday to determine what the issue was that caused him to go AWOL. According to ESPN.com, the team doesn't believe that this is CTE-related.

Whatever caused Timmons to bolt, it seemingly came out of nowhere. In the days leading up to the game, the Dolphins didn't get any indication that something might be amiss with Timmons. The linebacker had been with the team over the past week as the Dolphins practiced in Los Angeles. The team spent the week in L.A. after being displaced due to Hurricane Irma.

Part of the reason that this is an especially strange situation is because Timmons almost never misses a game. Timmons' absence on Sunday snapped a streak of 120 consecutive games that he had played in dating back to 2009.

The former Steelers linebacker, who was taken 15th overall by the Steelers in the 2007 NFL Draft, spent 10 seasons in Pittsburgh before signing with the Dolphins in March.