The Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game, one of the most anticipated season openers in years. Patrick Mahomes will be facing off against Lamar Jackson in a matchup between the reigning Super Bowl MVP and reigning league MVP -- one of the best quarterback duels in the game.

While Mahomes and Jackson are arguably the two best quarterbacks in the league, the head-to-head matchup has been in favor of the Chiefs since the two superstars first faced off in 2018. Mahomes and the Chiefs have gotten the better of Jackson and the Ravens in the five previous matchups, the latest being the Chiefs beating the Ravens, 17-10, in the 2024 AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes has gotten the better of Jackson in the quarterback head-to-head matchups as well, evidenced by their stats when facing off:

Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson (head-to-head)



Patrick Mahomes Lamar Jackson Wins 4 1 Completion percentage 73% 56% Pass yards per game 344.0 203.4 TD-INT 13-2 5-3

Here's a look back at each of the previous five meetings between Mahomes and Jackson:

Dec. 9, 2018: Chiefs 27, Ravens 24 (OT)

Mahomes led the Chiefs on a comeback in the fourth quarter of his first MVP season, also the season when Jackson took over the starting quarterback job from Joe Flacco in November (his rookie campaign). He threw a game-tying touchdown pass to Damien Williams with 57 seconds left to force overtime.

Harrison Butker -- who missed a field goal for the win in regulation -- drilled a 35-yard kick in overtime on the Chiefs' first possession. Jackson was injured on the Ravens' possession to tie it up, as Robert Griffin III had to finish the game.

Mahomes went 35 of 53 for 377 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception (91.5 rating). Jackson finished 13 of 24 for 147 yards with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions (100.5 rating), also rushing 14 times for 67 yards.

Sept. 22, 2019: Chiefs 33, Ravens 28

The Chiefs built a 20-3 lead in the first half and kept that 17-point lead in the fourth quarter. Thanks to Jackson, the Ravens made the game closer than it actually was. Jackson went 22 of 43 for 267 yards (70.6 rating), but had a few highlight reel plays in the final quarter (also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown).

Mahomes looked like the reigning MVP, finishing 27 of 37 for 374 yards and 3 touchdowns (132.0 rating).

Sept. 28, 2020: Chiefs 34, Ravens 20

Mahomes had another standout game against the Ravens defense, going 31 of 43 for 385 yards with 4 touchdowns (133.5 rating) while also rushing for 26 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens scored just one offensive touchdown all game, as Jackson went 15 of 28 for 97 yards and a touchdown (73.1 rating), also rushing for 83 yards.

The Chiefs led, 27-10, at halftime in this one. The Ravens cut the lead to 27-20 in the fourth quarter, but Mahomes responded on the ensuring drive with a touchdown pass to offensive lineman Eric Fisher that sealed the win.

Sept. 19, 2021: Ravens 36, Chiefs 35

Jackson finally had his signature moment against the Chiefs, leading the Ravens back from a 35-24 fourth-quarter deficit to pull off the victory. His 2 rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter sparked the Ravens comeback, a game full of big touchdown throws between the quarterbacks and a defensive return score by each team.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire's fumble on the Ravens' 32-yard line with 1:24 left took away Mahomes' comeback attempt on a night during which he went 24 of 31 for 343 yards with 3 touchdowns and an interception (131.5 rating). Jackson finished 18 of 26 for 239 yards with a touchdown and 2 interceptions (78.8 rating) while also rushing for 107 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jan. 28, 2024: Chiefs 17, Ravens 10

The 2024 AFC Championship Game was Mahomes' signature playoff moment on the road, going 30 of 39 for 241 yards and a touchdown (100.5 rating). That included a nearly flawless first half as Kansas City built a 17-7 lead before the break.

The defense stole the show in this one, holding Jackson and the Ravens offense to just three points in the second half. Zay Flowers fumbled in the end zone and Jackson threw an interception to Deon Bush in the end zone to take points off the board twice in the second half.

Jackson finished 20 of 37 for 272 yards with a touchdown and an interception (75.5 rating) while also rushing for 54 yards. He also lost a fumble and was sacked 4 times.