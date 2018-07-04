Leonard Fournette saw an LSU student needed help with tuition so he picked up the tab

An LSU student working two jobs lost financial aid, but the Jaguars running back stepped up to help

Leonard Fournette had himself quite a college career before the Jaguars made him the No. 4 overall pick in last year's NFL Draft

Fournette ran for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns as a part-time player in 2015, was named a consensus All-American after rushing for 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016, and then ran for 843 yards and eight scores in seven games as a junior. In the end, he finished his career as his school's fourth-leading rusher, and  tied for third in his school's history in rushing touchdowns as well. 

He accomplished all that at Louisiana State University. This weekend, Fournette caught wind of another student trying to accomplish great things at LSU, but who was having trouble finding the money to pay for her final year in school. When he saw it, Fournette offered to pick up the tab

The student, Jhane Lowsoo, told the Sporting News she needed $10,000 to cover her fifth year at LSU. She was working two jobs to cover her tuition but a financial aid program in Louisiana stopped covering the balance. Before Fournette stepped in, Lowsoo had raised $2,000 of her $5,000 goal. Now, she's got it all. And that's pretty damn cool.

Here's to hoping she accomplishes great things with the rest of her post-college life. 

