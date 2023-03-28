Lamar Jackson's list of possible suitors won't include the Detroit Lions, coach Dan Campbell said while speaking at the Annual League Meeting.

While he is a fan of Jackson, Campbell is happy with the Lions' current quarterback situation. Jared Goff, after all, was named to the Pro Bowl last season after throwing 29 touchdowns while leading Detroit to its best season since 2017.

"Look, Lamar is a heck of a talent," Campbell said of Jackson, via Pro Football Talk. "Trying to defend that guy has been something else. We played them two years ago. But, man, we've got a quarterback. So, I'm like, 'We've got a quarterback, and thank God we got one.'

"So, we're good. But, man, he's a heck of a talent."

As Campbell said, the Lions are happy with Goff and aren't necessarily looking to replace him with someone else. That being said, Campbell said that the Lions are trying to make upgrades at every position, quarterback included. That could mean, if one of the top quarterback prospects in April's draft falls in their lap, the Lions (who have the sixth and the 18th overall picks) would at least consider drafting him.

"I would say this, this year, as with most, you're always looking to upgrade," Campbell said. "And free agency has given us the ability in areas to, man, we can do whatever we need to do in the draft. We feel pretty good about that. We don't feel forced to do anything.

"So with that, I would say, man, it doesn't matter what the position is. If we can upgrade our team top to bottom, we will do that."

With that, Jackson can cross the Lions off the list of teams that could be interested in acquiring him. Jackson has been able to negotiate with other teams since the Ravens placed the non-exclusive tag on him earlier this month. No teams have made Jackson a competitive offer, however, which is probably one of the reasons why Jackson publicly asked for a trade earlier this week. The fact that any team considering Jackson would have to surrender two first-round picks to acquire him (if the Ravens don't match the offer) is surely another reason why Jackson has not received a competitive offer from another team.

Despite Jackson's request, the Ravens remain hopeful that the two sides can come to terms on a long-term deal, something that they were not able to get done each of the past two offseasons.