Just when you thought you've seen it all in the NFL, something happens that proves you wrong -- yet again. This time around, it involves the Detroit Lions, who are desperately fighting for a chance at possibly stealing a wild card seat in the NFC, and with franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford battling injury. He's not the only one doing so in Detroit, but the injury suffered by starting center Frank Ragnow is one you may not have thought possible. The 24-year-old reportedly suffered a fractured throat in the team's loss to the Green Bay Packers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and his status for Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans is in doubt.

Yes, you read that correctly: Ragnow suffered a fractured throat. Even more eye-popping is the fact he played through the injury on Sunday, but now the team is reportedly working with specialists to determine his availability not just for Week 15, but for the remainder of the season -- per Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press. Ragnow's airway is fine and, as such, so is his breathing, but doctors have advised him to not speak until they get a handle on his situation.

It's OK to say, "Wow!" now.

Ragnow is playing at a Pro Bowl level in 2020, the former first-round pick having displayed the ability to flex since joining the Lions in 2018, spending time at guard before settling in at center. He'd log 16 starts as a rookie at guard before being moved to center in 2019, where he's remained the anchor of the Lions offensive front. The former Arkansas star continually shows his grit and his ability and willingness to stay on the field with a fractured throat -- formally known as a laryngeal fracture -- is a testament to what he means to the offense and the organization as a whole.



With only three games remaining in the regular season, time will tell if he's allowed to return to the field in 2020.