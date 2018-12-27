Lions head coach Matt Patricia apparently keeps showing up late to press conferences and team meetings
Punctuality doesn't seem to be a strength of the first-year head coach
Time management is apparently not a strong suit of Matt Patricia's.
The Lions head coach has frequently been late to press conferences in his first season in charge in Detroit, and apparently his inability to show up on time is not limited to media sessions. According to a report from the Detroit Free Press this week, he's also been routinely late for his own team meetings throughout the year.
Stream all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.
An anonymous former Lions said that Patricia was consistently tardy for scheduled meetings over the course of several months while the player was with the team. That player reportedly asked to remain anonymous as to not hurt his shot at employment with another team.
Patricia was 15 minutes late for his weekly meeting with the media on Wednesday, even after the session was pushed back 30 minutes from its original scheduled time. When the first-year head coach was asked about the importance he places on punctuality, his answer was more of a non-answer.
"I think it just depends on the situation really," Patricia said. "It depends. There's a pretty busy schedule from those situations I think for everybody. I think fluidity is probably the best answer for you."
Patricia has had a tumultuous first year in Detroit after leaving his defensive coordinator post with the New England Patriots. The Lions are are 5-10 and have had been frustratingly inconsistent. There's also been plenty of drama to be had in Detroit as well, as many players have reportedly taken issue with some of Patricia's leadership tactics -- especially with regards to how the team practices.
Earlier this year, Patricia chided a reporter for having bad posture during a press conference, telling them to "have a little respect for the process." It would appear that showing up on time may not be part of having respect for the process.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Packers interview Jim Caldwell
Surprise! The Packers have interviewed a former division rival about their coaching job
-
How Herbert can improve draft stock
The Oregon quarterback has some work to do to cement himself as the top prospect in the 2020...
-
Here are three crazy playoff scenarios
If Week 17 goes off the rails, one of these scenarios could actually happen
-
Agent's Take: An Ultimate Roster re-do
In this Ultimate Roster re-do, Aaron Rodgers and David Johnson are out, Patrick Mahomes and...
-
Week 17 NFL odds, picks, best bets, sims
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 17 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
NFL Week 17 survivor, knockout picks
National sportswriter Mike Tierney tells you who to pick in your Week 17 football survivor...