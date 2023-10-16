Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery left Sunday's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a rib injury in the second quarter, and did not return to action. Unfortunately, the injury will force him to miss some time, as head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Monday that Montgomery has a rib cartilage issue that will sideline him for "a little bit," via ESPN.

In what is good news, Campbell said that rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who did not play Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is trending toward playing in Week 7 vs. the Baltimore Ravens, per Tim Twentyman. The Alabama product has recorded 249 yards from scrimmage in four games played, but is still looking for his first NFL touchdown.

David Montgomery DET • RB • #5 Att 94 Yds 385 TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

On the play where Montgomery was injured, the running back took a screen pass 19 yards down the field and appeared to land on the ball when he was tackled. He walked slowly off the field under his own power to the locker room.

Montgomery was replaced by Craig Reynolds, who made his presence felt in a big way with a crushing block that freed Amon-Ra St. Brown on a 27-yard score from Jared Goff for the game's only touchdown of the first half.

Reynolds' hustle and willingness to block made him a "Hard Knocks" star a couple years ago as well as a personal favorite of Campell's. He finished with 15 rushing yards on 10 carries, and 28 receiving yards on two catches.

In five games this season, Montgomery has rushed for 385 yards and six touchdowns on 94 carries. He's been one of Detroit's main weapons on offense, but his looming absence opens the door for Gibbs to have that breakout performance many have been waiting for.