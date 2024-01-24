Levi's Stadium will host the 2024 NFC Championship Game on Sunday, with the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers battling for a spot in Super Bowl 58. Sunday will mark the third all-time playoff meeting between the two franchises, and the Lions are seeking their first-ever Super Bowl appearance after winning the NFC North this season. The 49ers are participating in a record 19th conference championship matchup and playing at home in Santa Clara as a No. 1 seed in the NFL playoff bracket.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Santa Clara. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the 49ers as seven-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51 in the latest Lions vs. 49ers odds. Before you make any Lions vs. 49ers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Lions vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -7

Lions vs. 49ers over/under: 51 points

Lions vs. 49ers money line: 49ers -336, Lions +261

DET: Lions are 7-2 against the spread in road games

SF: 49ers are 3-6 against the spread in home games



Why the Lions can cover

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for 564 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover in two playoff games, averaging 8.1 yards per attempt and completing a league-leading 74.3% of passes. The Lions are scoring more than 27 points per game in two postseason contests, and that comes after a regular season in which Detroit was in the top five in points per game, points per drive, yards per game, yards per drive, yards per play, and first downs.

Goff is in total command of the passing game, ranking in the top four in passing yards (4,575), pass completions (407), passing touchdowns (30), and sack rate (4.72%) this season. He was also firmly in the top 10 in yards per attempt (7.6), completion rate (67.3%), and passer rating (97.9). The Lions turn lengthy drives into touchdowns at an impressive rate, ranking No. 3 in red zone efficiency (64.1%) during the regular season. With only 31 sacks allowed in 17 regular season games, Detroit also stays ahead of the chains and allows its playmakers to capitalize. See which team to pick here.

Why the 49ers can cover

While there is some injury uncertainty with star wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) as kickoff approaches, the 49ers are still stocked with highly effective skill position weapons. Christian McCaffrey is arguably the most dominant skill player in the NFL today, leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,459) by more than a 200-yard margin over the field. McCaffrey also led the league in yards per carry (5.4) by a running back while sitting atop the NFL in total touchdowns (21) and yards from scrimmage (2,023).

Receiver Brandon Aiyuk had seven 100-yard receiving games this season, the most for any 49er since Jerry Rice in 1995. Aiyuk also ranked No. 2 in the NFL with 17.9 yards per reception and had the seventh-most receiving yards (1,342) in the league. At the tight end spot, George Kittle is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and was named as a first team All-Pro in 2023. Kittle led all tight ends with 1,020 receiving yards this season and produced 81 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Divisional Round victory over the Packers. See which team to pick here.

How to make Lions vs. 49ers picks

