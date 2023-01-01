The Detroit Lions will be trying to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face the already eliminated Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Detroit's postseason chances took a big hit when it lost to Carolina last week, but it is still alive heading into the Week 17 NFL schedule. Chicago has been one of the league's worst teams this season, entering this week with a 3-12 record. The Bears are coming off a 35-13 blowout loss to Buffalo, extending their losing streak to eight games.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET. The Lions are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Lions vs. Bears odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Before making any Bears vs. Lions picks and NFL predictions, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 158-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lions vs. Bears. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Lions vs. Bears:

Lions vs. Bears spread: Lions -5.5

Lions vs. Bears over/under: 52.5 points

Lions vs. Bears money line: Detroit -250, Chicago +205

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago has not played a road game since the end of November, so it should be well-rested coming into this matchup. The Bears have been within single digits in five of their last seven games, including a 25-20 loss to Philadelphia as 8.5-point underdogs. Quarterback Justin Fields is not listed on the injury report heading into this matchup, as coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that he won't shut Fields down for the season as long as he is healthy.

Fields has racked up more than 3,100 total yards of offense and 24 touchdowns this season, which has allowed Chicago to play many competitive games. Detroit is dealing with the disappointment of last week's loss to Carolina, putting a huge dent in the Lions' playoff chances. Chicago has won seven of the last nine meetings between these teams, including four of the last five in Detroit.

Why the Lions can cover

Chicago enters the penultimate week of the regular season with the longest active losing streak in the NFL following its 35-13 blowout loss to Buffalo last week. The Bears have already been eliminated from playoff contention, so they are going to have trouble matching Detroit's motivation level on Sunday. The Lions already picked up a win in this rivalry once this season, going on the road and leaving with a 31-30 win in Week 10.

They have won three of their last four games at home, holding opponents to just 17.8 points per game. Quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for at least 330 yards in three of his last four outings, lighting up opponents for 20 touchdown passes in eight home games this year. Chicago has lost by double digits on three occasions during its eight-game skid, and it has allowed 32.6 points per game during that stretch.

