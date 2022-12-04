Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) hit the road looking to build off a huge Week 12 win when they take on Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (4-7) on Sunday at Ford Field. Lawrence led the Jaguars to a come from behind 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens last week, flashing the immense talent that led to him being the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. The Lions will be well rested after having some extra time off after falling 28-25 to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. Detroit is 7-4 against the spread and Jacksonville is 4-7 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. The Lions are favored by one-point in the latest Lions vs. Jaguars odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 51. Before making any Jaguars vs. Lions picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Lions vs. Jaguars spread: Lions -1

Lions vs. Jaguars over/under: 51 points

Lions vs. Jaguars money line: Detroit -115, Jacksonville -105

What you need to know about the Lions

Detroit fell 28-25 to the Buffalo Bills last week. Detroit's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught nine passes for one TD and 122 yards.

The Lions have taken major steps forward in 2022, and have won three of their last four games. Detroit has had issues defensively, but its offense is capable of putting up massive numbers on any given Sunday. Veteran quarterback Jared Goff has been solid this season, completing 232 of 364 passes for 2,682 yards, 17 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a quarterback rating of 93.5.

What you need to know about the Jaguars

Lawrence has made vast improvements in his first year playing under new Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson. The former Clemson star has completed 256 of 385 passes for 2,655 yards, 16 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 93.6 in his second NFL season and looks like he is adjusting to the speed of the game at the professional level.

Lawrence has an excellent opportunity to have a huge game this week against a struggling Detroit secondary. The Lions are allowing 28.2 points per game (worst in the league), and they allow 271.7 yards per game through the air. Lawrence is coming off a 321-yard, three touchdown performance against Baltimore, and could replicate those numbers against the Lions on Sunday.

