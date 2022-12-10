Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Detroit
Current Records: Minnesota 10-2; Detroit 5-7
What to Know
The Detroit Lions' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Ford Field. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Lions took their contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday by a conclusive 40-14 score. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was the offensive standout of the matchup for Detroit, catching 11 passes for two TDs and 114 yards.
Special teams collected 16 points for Detroit. K Mike Badgley delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Minnesota beat the New York Jets 27-22 this past Sunday. The team ran away with 20 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. No one had a standout game offensively for Minnesota, but they got scores from WR Justin Jefferson, RB Alexander Mattison, and RB Dalvin Cook.
This next contest is expected to be close, with Detroit going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought the Lions up to 5-7 and the Vikings to 10-2. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Detroit is stumbling into the contest with the most yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 402.2 on average. Minnesota has experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, with 299.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lions are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Minnesota have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Detroit.
- Sep 25, 2022 - Minnesota 28 vs. Detroit 24
- Dec 05, 2021 - Detroit 29 vs. Minnesota 27
- Oct 10, 2021 - Minnesota 19 vs. Detroit 17
- Jan 03, 2021 - Minnesota 37 vs. Detroit 35
- Nov 08, 2020 - Minnesota 34 vs. Detroit 20
- Dec 08, 2019 - Minnesota 20 vs. Detroit 7
- Oct 20, 2019 - Minnesota 42 vs. Detroit 30
- Dec 23, 2018 - Minnesota 27 vs. Detroit 9
- Nov 04, 2018 - Minnesota 24 vs. Detroit 9
- Nov 23, 2017 - Minnesota 30 vs. Detroit 23
- Oct 01, 2017 - Detroit 14 vs. Minnesota 7
- Nov 24, 2016 - Detroit 16 vs. Minnesota 13
- Nov 06, 2016 - Detroit 22 vs. Minnesota 16
- Oct 25, 2015 - Minnesota 28 vs. Detroit 19
- Sep 20, 2015 - Minnesota 26 vs. Detroit 16