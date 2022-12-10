Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Detroit

Current Records: Minnesota 10-2; Detroit 5-7

What to Know

The Detroit Lions' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Ford Field. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Lions took their contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday by a conclusive 40-14 score. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was the offensive standout of the matchup for Detroit, catching 11 passes for two TDs and 114 yards.

Special teams collected 16 points for Detroit. K Mike Badgley delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Minnesota beat the New York Jets 27-22 this past Sunday. The team ran away with 20 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. No one had a standout game offensively for Minnesota, but they got scores from WR Justin Jefferson, RB Alexander Mattison, and RB Dalvin Cook.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Detroit going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Lions up to 5-7 and the Vikings to 10-2. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Detroit is stumbling into the contest with the most yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 402.2 on average. Minnesota has experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, with 299.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lions are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Detroit.