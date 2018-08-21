LOOK: Baker Mayfield spoofs Browns GM John Dorsey, poses shirtless with 'Hangover' tiger
Mayfield is showcasing his talents both on AND off the field in his first NFL training camp
Baker Mayfield is spending his first NFL training camp trying to do all he can to win the starting quarterback job in Cleveland. He's shown flashes of the talent that helped him get selected with the top overall pick in this year's draft, but don't let that distract you from the fact that he's also showcasing a personality that's worthy of bright lights.
If you followed his college days or have watched him on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this year, you know he's got a bold personality to go along with that impressive arm. He doesn't seem afraid to use either of them early on his NFL career.
He seems to be settling in to his spot in Cleveland, enough to deliver an outstanding impersonation of the man who drafted him, general manager John Dorsey. The team's official Twitter account shared a video of Mayfield giving his best Dorsey impression on Tuesday and it's well worth a watch.
Mayfield hits on a number of Dorsey's mannerisms -- most notably the violent gum-chewing -- but he's also shown a commendable level of commitment to rounding out the impression by nailing his fashion tendencies as well. Mayfield puts together the perfect ensemble with Dorsey's dad hat, the classic crewneck sweatshirt with a collared shirt underneath and the clean, mean Nike dad shoes, or "Air Dorseys" as Mayfield calls them, to bring it all together.
He even perfected Dorsey's walk.
That right there is the sort of attention to detail and awareness you want from a franchise quarterback.
And when Mayfield isn't pretending to be someone else, he's making moves to grow his own brand. This week he announced a partnership with an underwear company and found a fantastic way to do it -- by posing shirtless alongside a Bentley and an actual live tiger. It's the same tiger that received critical acclaim in a supporting role in 'The Hangover' film franchise.
Star, meet star.
If nothing else, Mayfield is making himself very, very difficult to ignore.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL DFS: Top DraftKings picks for Aug 23
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Lamar Jackson critical of performances
The rookie isn't pleased with his performance so far after three up-and-down outings
-
Belichick gets 'clear cut' helmet rule
The Patriots coach is unbothered by the rule change that has the rest of the league up in...
-
Report: Richie Incognito arrested again
The troubled former NFL lineman was previously detained by police in May
-
Should all rookie QBs start in Week 1?
CBS Sports HQ's Bryant McFadden joins Will Brinson to break down the latest NFL news
-
D.J. Moore clocked going 113 mph
Moore was going 113 mph in a 65 mph zone