LOOK: Baker Mayfield spoofs Browns GM John Dorsey, poses shirtless with 'Hangover' tiger

Baker Mayfield is spending his first NFL training camp trying to do all he can to win the starting quarterback job in Cleveland. He's shown flashes of the talent that helped him get selected with the top overall pick in this year's draft, but don't let that distract you from the fact that he's also showcasing a personality that's worthy of bright lights.

If you followed his college days or have watched him on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this year, you know he's got a bold personality to go along with that impressive arm. He doesn't seem afraid to use either of them early on his NFL career.

He seems to be settling in to his spot in Cleveland, enough to deliver an outstanding impersonation of the man who drafted him, general manager John Dorsey. The team's official Twitter account shared a video of Mayfield giving his best Dorsey impression on Tuesday and it's well worth a watch.

John Dorsey had a special message at our Rookie Show: pic.twitter.com/HvFJBkF8kZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 21, 2018

Mayfield hits on a number of Dorsey's mannerisms -- most notably the violent gum-chewing -- but he's also shown a commendable level of commitment to rounding out the impression by nailing his fashion tendencies as well. Mayfield puts together the perfect ensemble with Dorsey's dad hat, the classic crewneck sweatshirt with a collared shirt underneath and the clean, mean Nike dad shoes, or "Air Dorseys" as Mayfield calls them, to bring it all together.

He even perfected Dorsey's walk.

That right there is the sort of attention to detail and awareness you want from a franchise quarterback.

And when Mayfield isn't pretending to be someone else, he's making moves to grow his own brand. This week he announced a partnership with an underwear company and found a fantastic way to do it -- by posing shirtless alongside a Bentley and an actual live tiger. It's the same tiger that received critical acclaim in a supporting role in 'The Hangover' film franchise.

Baker Mayfield’s marketing agent @PatrickMHayes says that not only is Tiger real. It’s actually THE Tiger from “The Hangover.” pic.twitter.com/dkvxFhSUfo — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 21, 2018

Star, meet star.

If nothing else, Mayfield is making himself very, very difficult to ignore.