Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals a mere 10 months ago. While he didn't suit up for Sunday's game between the two games, Hamlin observed an emotional moment on the field at Paycor Stadium following the contest's conclusion.

Hamlin, who was inactive on Sunday, returned to midfield once Paycor Stadium cleared out, and got a chance to reflect at the scene where his life was saved by medical professionals.

"Tonight was everything for me.. y'all don't know the half of it. Trust me," Hamlin wrote while responding to the video on X.

Stadium staffers performed CPR on the 25-year-old right after he collapsed during last season's contest. They ended up resuscitating Hamlin on the field and that saved his life.

Hamlin has made a spectacular return to the field since he suffered cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 against the Bengals earlier this year. He has seen time as a backup safety but has been active for just one game so far this season after making Buffalo's 53-man active roster following final cuts prior to the regular season.

The Bills fell to the Bengals 24-18 on Sunday night.