LOOK: Broncos' Derek Wolfe suffers gnarly ankle sprain, says he'll be ready for Week 1

The Broncos' playoff hopes rest almost entirely on their defense. If they're going to overcome their shaky-at-best quarterback situation, they'll need their defense to continue to be the dominant unit it has been for the past two seasons.

So, it's understandable then why the Broncos might've panicked when a key member of that defense went down with an ugly looking injury at practice. On Saturday, defensive end Derek Wolfe had be carted off the field with an ankle injury and couldn't put weight on it, according to ESPN's Jeff Legwold.

But after practice, Wolfe got some good news -- unlike his teammate Shane Ray, who will likely miss the beginning of the regular season. Wolfe, on the other hand, isn't expected to miss the start of the season.

He told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he suffered a "really bad" sprain, but will be ready for the team's regular-season opener. He doesn't need surgery.

Derek Wolfe text to me: "It's a really bad sprain." Adds there's a "tear" in his ligament. Says "no surgery needed though." Says "ready Wk1" — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 12, 2017

Wolfe said that he "dodged a bullet," and then posted a photo of his swollen ankle to Twitter. As expected, it's gnarly:

In each of the past two seasons, Wolfe has notched 5.5 sacks. He's still only 27, so he should still have room to grow -- once his ankle shrinks, of course.