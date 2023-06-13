The Cleveland Browns officially have a new dog logo and there's a good chance that Browns fans are going to love it and that's mainly because they chose it.

The Browns held a contest this offseason where they asked fans to design their new dog logo. After the best designs were submitted, the team then asked fans to vote on the new logo. It took nearly two months for the process to play out, but we finally have a winner and you can see the new logo below.

The new logo was created by a designer named Houston Mark and the Browns seem thrilled with what he came up with.

"We are so excited to unveil a new dawg logo that perfectly encapsulates who we are as a franchise and as a city," Browns executive vice president JW Johnson said in a statement. "Our fans have been asking us for a new dawg logo for quite some time, so it made perfect sense for them to select the logo themselves and decide how they want our team to be represented -- and they made a great choice."

The best part of the new design is that Mark was able to sneak in some hidden symbols that you probably didn't notice when you looked at the logo for the first time.

Here's a list of the eight symbols that made it in the design:

The state of Ohio. This is found in the orange part of the dog's right ear (Your left).

Football. The dog's nose is shaped like a football.

East End Zone. The dog's collar includes an outline of the letter 'C' and tribute to the East End Zone, which is where the Dawg Pound originated.

Guitar Pick. This was included as a nod to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The guitar pick can be found in the dog's collar.

Spikes. The dog's collar has eight spikes, which signifies the eight championships the Browns have won.

Guardian Bridge. An outline of Hope Memorial Bridge is in the brown space below the dog's jowls.

Pound Helmet. The maskless helmet shell that Browns fans are famous for wearing is hidden in the top right portion of the image.

Helmet Stripe. The dog has a white stripe down the middle of his forhead as a nod to the stripe on the Browns' helmets.

If you're having trouble seeing all of this, the Browns shared a picture that helps explain where each hidden symbol is located.

The new dog logo comes just nine months after the Browns brought back "Brownie The Elf" as their midfield logo. The Browns are clearly doing their best to embrace their past. Although they've never made it to the Super Bowl, the Browns do have a rich history that includes eight championships with four of those coming in the NFL and four of those coming in the All-America Football Conference (AAFC).

