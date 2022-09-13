Per popular vote, the Cleveland Browns are bringing back "Brownie the Elf" as a field design at the 50-yard line for the 2022 NFL season. This will be the first time the Browns have a midfield logo at FirstEnergy Stadium since 2016.

The decision to use the throwback logo was made by fans through a poll the organization started in July.

"We're super excited about the new midfield logo," said JW Johnson, Browns Executive Vice President and Partner in a statement. "We really wanted to engage our fans in the process, and they are — as I've said multiple times — undefeated. They're the best in the league, best in the NFL and, candidly, some of the best in sports. We really wanted to get their involvement and hear what they have to say. We were able to pull off the new logo with the old school Brownie logo."

Brownies come from Scottish folklore. They are elf-like creatures who help with various chores in exchange for treats such as porridge or honey. Brownie the Elf's connection with the football team dates back to the 1940s when founder Arthur McBride selected it as the face of the Browns in an attempt to make the franchise more recognizable and marketable. There were many variations of it throughout the years and was well loved by fans -- but not Art Modell.

Modell became the Browns' owner in 1961 and eventually got rid of Brownie. It's not surprising that one of the least favorite owners in Browns' history would get rid of the beloved logo, as he was also the man who moved the team to Baltimore in the 1990s. Randy Lerner purchased the team rights in 1999 and brought the elf back to life.

Brownie hasn't been featured as much recently, but Johnson wanted to change that.

"We love the helmet logo, but Brownie has been around for a long time," Johnson said. "I think people enjoy him, and we haven't really showcased him as much as we'd like to. Between myself and (Browns Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media) Brent Rossi, we decided that we should bring him back. It's been well-received."

The Browns opened the 2022 season with a 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on the road. The field design is all set for their home opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 18.