LOOK: Buccaneers player reportedly leaves a $1,000 tip at Applebee's on Christmas Eve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a very giving defense this season. The Bucs have struggled badly to stop opposing offenses, having given up the second-most yards in the NFL, and the ninth-most points.

The Bucs didn't give up a ton of points (22) on Sunday, but they gave the division rival Carolina Panthers a win. Apparently, that wasn't enough giving for defensive tackle Sealver Siligia, who was still in a giving mood even after the game.

According to TMZ Sports, Siliga went to the local Applebee's with a bunch of friends after the game and left a $1,000 tip.

TB defensive tackle Sealver Siliga and some friends hit up Applebee's after losing to the Carolina Panthers earlier in the day -- but despite the L, we're told the guys couldn't have been nicer. When the bill came (around 10pm), we're told Sealver asked the manager how many people were still working in the restaurant ... because he wanted to tip every person $100 (from the servers to dishwashers).

Seriously. A $1,000 tip. On a bill that was only $256.93 in total.

TMZ Sports

That's a pretty nice Christmas gift for the workers at the neighborhood Applebee's. Salute to Mr. Siliga.